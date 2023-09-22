Robin Monotti: From Gladio to the Pandemic & Climate, a Strategy of Tension

Robin Monotti discusses how people are slowly wrapping their heads around the growing authoritarianism of the past few years and are coming to understand deep politics at different times with different subjects (e.g. 9/11, climate, pandemic, empire). For Robin it began with the assassination of Aldo Moro (e.g. Operation Gladio and the strategy of tension). He explains one reason people suffer cognitive dissonance when it comes to accepting the reality of state terrorism. Nothing will be resolved at the top-down political level, so the responsibility is now on all of us to resist and do what we can to defend our rights. We also touch on "team no virus", the digital control grid, health and the spiritual dimension, the permanent (bio)security state, the green agenda, and his latest film production, River of Freedom, which shares the inside story of the New Zealand Convoy and Parliament protest.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors





**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Expat Money Summit 2023 https://2023.expatmoneysummit.com/?ref=gpem

Nomad Capitalist https://nomadcapitalist.com





Websites

Book of Vision film https://www.parklandentertainment.com/movie/the-book-of-vision?whereToWatch=watch-at-home

River of Freedom film https://riveroffreedom.nz

Twitter https://www.twitter.com/robinmonotti

Telegram https://t.me/robinmg

No Place Without Spirit https://nulluslocussinegenio.com





About Robin Monotti

Robin Monotti Graziadei is a London based architect (Yacht House, Tbilisi Spiral Tower), designer (Watering Holes), architectural, urban, film & cultural theorist (writings available on this site and in international journals listed below) and commentator, published translator (Curzio Malaparte, Woman Like Me), former University lecturer (London Metropolitan University & University of Greenwich) and current film producer (The Book of Vision, produced with Terrence Malick) who was born in Rome, where he began his career by working with Professor Vittorio De Feo on projects which included the new Italian Embassy in Berlin. Work that Robin completed for De Feo is now held in the collection of the MAXXI Museum of XXI Century Arts in Rome, some of it having already been restored. Robin obtained a distinction in the MA in Histories and Theories of Architecture from the Architectural Association in London where he studied the relationship of space to psychoanalysis with Mark Cousins, space and politics with Paul Hirst, and space and culture with Robert Maxwell, former Dean at Princeton. He worked in Milan with Gino Valle and Ennio Brion, client of Carlo Scarpa’s Brion cemetery, on the Nuovo Portello urban regeneration plan.





In 2016 Robin opened a film production company called Luminous Arts Productions and produced a feature film on the doctor-patient relationship in the history of medicine called The Book of Vision, executively produced by Terrence Malick directed by Carlo Hintermann, starring Charles Dance, Lotte Verbeek and Sverrir Gudnason. The film opened the International Critics Week of the Venice Film Festival of 2020 and the Warsaw International Film Festival 2020 and is sold by Celluloid Dreams of Paris.





Robin lectures on cultural sustainability at the International Society of Biourbanism summer school and beyond and is also a contributor to the Journal of Biourbanism, AD Architectural Design, Architecture Today, and Domus.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)