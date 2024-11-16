Women to be Silent in the Church? (Trailer: link in description area)

https://rumble.com/v5ort4q-women-to-keep-silent-in-the-church-part-1-of-2.html?e9s=src_v1_upp



The Holy Spirit was given to both male & female members of the body of Christ, Jesus Church. Galatians 3:28 says the following about the new creation in Christ: Galatians 3:28 There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.

Paul, himself of the tribe of Benjamin, upon his conversion is now neither Jew nor Greek but a new creation in Christ. Women who are born again and become a new creation in Christ (according to Galatians 3:28), are ONE in Christ Jesus. The men are also ONE in Christ Jesus. We (new creation) are one in Christ.



We cannot ignore the many women that Paul himself endorses in Acts & particularly Romans 16, all which were active in ministry & not keeping silent at home.



Please visit the link above for part one of this two part study where we aim to understand in meat 1 Corinthians 14:34-35 & 1 Timothy 2:11-12 in context.



