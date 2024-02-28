© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is a "vacation"? What is the best vacation in the world? Who pushes people to go on vacation and why? Why does consciousness expect a "miracle" from a vacation, some kind of change? Why is it that when planning a vacation, a person wants to finally "be in harmony with himself," while in reality, everything is different? Does a person change after going on vacation? How can one combine a vacation with a useful activity for oneself and for people? Peculiarities of spiritual work on oneself. How does the world change when you live in God's Love for people?Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en
