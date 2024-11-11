Leaked UN Footage Confirms Plans for Manufactured Global Famine in 2025

Leaked footage from a United Nations assembly meeting reveals a decades-long agenda for global control, aimed at weakening the population by 2025 through invisible, insidious methods.

The footage reveals that toxic, mind-altering chemicals have been covertly released over major population centers for years, damaging human health and ecosystems alike. Those streaks in our skies, dismissed as harmless vapor trails, are in fact bioweapons used to quietly destabilize societies around the world.

And now, the most disturbing plan of all is set to unfold: the release of toxic, man-made clouds designed to trigger a global famine in 2025.

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/