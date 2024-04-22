Legibus Confirmo Libertas (Sampler)

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
15 views • 04/22/2024

List of sources as they appear in the video:


FDA urges consumers not to use certain hand sanitizer products:

fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-updates-hand-sanitizers-consumers-should-not-use


Recalls and safety alerts – Public advisory — Graphene face masks:

recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/graphene-face-masks


Bacterial Pneumonia Caused Most Deaths in 1918 Influenza Pandemic:

nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/bacterial-pneumonia-caused-most-deaths-1918-influenza-pandemic


Use of COVID-19 Vaccines in the United States — Interim Clinical Considerations:

cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/covid-19-vaccines-us.html#Appendix-C


Georgia Guidestones:

web.archive.org/web/20221208155928/geoengineeringwatch.org/georgia-guidestones


Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion Ultimate Collection:

archive.org/details/October1940PledgeToJewsOfNewWorldOrder/AmericanJewishCommitteePublicStatement-1920-4


Propaganda Expert Warns of Global Covid Psyop:

web.archive.org/web/20220110120718/citizensjournal.us/propaganda-expert-warns-of-global-covid-psyop/


What It Would Take for the U.S. Dollar to Collapse:

investopedia.com/articles/forex-currencies/091416/what-would-it-take-us-dollar-collapse.asp


Coronavirus Pandemic Triggered 'One of the Greatest Wealth Transfers in History':

commondreams.org/news/2020/06/05/jim-cramer-coronavirus-pandemic-triggered-one-greatest-wealth-transfers-history


US Debt Clock:

usdebtclock.org


Bill Gates — Innovating to Zero!:

ted.com/talks/bill_gates_innovating_to_zero/transcript


Ben Garrison – You Can’t Make Money Off of Healthy People:

grrrgraphics.com/the-cash-cow


Never Offline:

time.com/3326576/never-offline


Biochip Implants — Hi-Tech/Top Secret Projects:

bibliotecapleyades.net/ciencia/secret_projects/implants.htm


Rules of Representation in the First Branch of the Legislature:

founders.archives.gov/documents/Madison/01-10-02-0049


Letter from James Madison to Henry Lee:

founders.archives.gov/documents/Madison/01-13-02-0106


James Madison: Autobiography:

founders.archives.gov/documents/Madison/99-02-02-2226


James Madison: On Nullification:

founders.archives.gov/documents/Madison/99-02-02-3065


Benjamin Shalom Bernanke’s Remarks at the Conference to Honor Milton Friedman:

federalreserve.gov/boarddocs/speeches/2002/20021108/default.htm


Henry Ford’s “The International Jew: The World’s Foremost Problem”:

gutenberg.org/cache/epub/37539/pg37539-images.html


Why Adopt a Constitutional Carry Law?:

gunowners.org/why-adopt-constitutional-carry-law


Bill of Rights:

law.cornell.edu/constitution/billofrights


Germany Must Perish!:

archive.org/details/GermanyMustPerish1941


The American States Assemblies:

tasa.americanstatenationals.org


The Case for Germany:

archive.org/details/caseforgermany0000unse


The Hidden Tyranny — Harold Wallace Rosenthal:

archive.org/details/TheHiddenTyranny-HaroldWallaceRosenthal


George Washington’s Farewell Address:

archive.org/details/washingtonsfarew01wash/page/26


Coming Soon…

Translation: “Chosen by God [Hebrew] for extinction [Latin].”


Rise of the New World Order: The Culling of Man:

archive.org/details/RiseOfTheNewWorldOrderCullingOfMan/page/n9


Thomas Jefferson’s Notes on the State of Virginia [Pages 226-240] [Selections: |289-304| & |305-320|]:

static.lib.virginia.edu/rmds/tj/notes/index.html


The Coronavirus Pandemic Could Be The End Of The Middle Class:

seekingalpha.com/article/4336075-coronavirus-pandemic-be-end-of-middle-class


The Federalist Papers:

gutenberg.org/cache/epub/18/pg18.html


Enjoy!


-@TepbianKord


Legibus Confirmo Libertas (sampler)© 2024 by Tepbian Kord is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0

Originally Published: 12-14-2021

Truncated version of Legibus Confirmo Libertas:

brighteon.com/ff01c82a-48aa-4d02-8345-4b93f530181c

Originally Published: 2-12-2019

freedomvideolibertysatanmusiclawdevilmusic videopepebandlawsswordvladfrogconfirmvlad the impaler
