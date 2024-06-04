BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Get Biblical Understanding #222 - The Heart
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding

More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app


This is number 222 in our series of “Get Biblical Understanding.” In this session we’re reading many but certainly not all of the biblical verses that have to do with The Heart.


The heart addressed in this series is not the physical organ within our body but rather the non-physical aspects that pervade humanity, which is at the center of our spiritual and mental life. Only God knows our heart and from Him alone comes our only true insights.


PSALM 119:112 I have inclined mine heart to perform thy statutes alway, even unto the end.


PROVERBS 3:5 Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding.


PROVERBS 4:23 Keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life.


PROVERBS 16:5 Every one that is proud in heart is an abomination to the LORD: though hand join in hand, he shall not be unpunished.


PROVERBS 23:26 My son, give me thine heart, and let thine eyes observe my ways.


JEREMIAH 17:9 The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it? I the Lord search the heart, I try the reins, even to give every man according to his ways, and according to the fruit of his doings.


JEREMIAH 29:13 And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.



Our website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org

bibleberean callta mcmahonbiblical understanding
