Pro Life Christians give Free Pass to Israel & Interview with Israeli Ambassador

This video includes an interview with the Israeli Ambassador that gives her no mercy scripted talking points. You will be absolutely astounded by her cold heartedness.

Jesus says in Matthew 5:7 "Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy."

I have been accused of having a "seared spirit" because I have pity on these poor Palestinian children. I am Pro Life and I've always been consistent in my stance. Jesus says that you don't repay evil for evil. So an evil was done to you, do you pay back an even bigger evil and think that you are justified? During the Crusades they just killed everyone off because they were the wrong religion, and that didn't change anyone hearts. Jesus has the only answer to this madness but very few Christians will live by his words, but instead will justify bloodshed even among the most innocent.