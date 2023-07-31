Why I Teach Qigong - Francesco Garri Garripoli

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Francesco Garri Garripoli in this series of insights from his forthcoming third book "Qi Effect.” Learn more at https://CommunityAwake.com about Qigong and meditation online Courses and the Wuji Mountain Sanctuary being built in Asheville, NC where Francesco transmits the Wuji Mountain Musings. Each episode explores topics of self-healing, Qigong, Meditation, Yoga, and personal transformation in a joyful and Heart resonant way. In this video Francesco shares what motivates him to teach Qigong around the world... Learn more about Francesco’s online and live Courses at: https://www.communityawake.com/lp-courses/