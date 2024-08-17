BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Oh, that the mainline narrative hates me ~ breaking free from the matrix ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
14 followers
Follow
48 views • 9 months ago

In today's discussion we will talk about the importance of being your own individual, and not caring what people think about you. Because, if they that hate you are still plugged in the simulation, then what they think is not real anyway. Finally, we will also be sharing the latest highwire episode 385.


References:

- the dream by david icke

  https://archive.org/details/13-the-dream-the-extraordinary-revelation-of-who-we-are-and-where-we-are

- shot dead

  https://rumble.com/v3v0q2m-shot-dead-the-movie.html

- to be vaxx or unvaxx

  https://rumble.com/v2877pa-to-be-vaxx-or-unvaxx.html

- ttac propaganda exposed uncensored

  https://rumble.com/search/all?q=propaganda%20exposed%20uncensored

- ttav presents remady

  https://rumble.com/c/c-6398192

- george orwell's 1984

  https://archive.org/download/NineteenEightyFour-Novel-GeorgeOrwell/orwell1984.pdf

- aldous huxley brave new world

  https://archive.org/details/ost-english-brave_new_world_aldous_huxley

- what people say or think about you is not real.

  + JUAN O SAVIN- IS IT REAL or MEMOREX? - JMC 7 25 2024

    https://rumble.com/v58kqv7-juan-o-savin-is-it-real-or-memorex-jmc-7-25-2024.html

  + Why You Care So Much (and How to Stop)

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQt0ghobmpc&pp=ygUud2hhdCBwZW9wbGUgc2F5IG9yIHRoaW5rIGFib3V0IHlvdSBpcyBub3QgcmVhbA%3D%3D

  + How to Stop Giving a F*ck What Others Think

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jkYC0X8NWwY&t=11s

  + How To Deal With Difficult & Toxic People (actualized.org)

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ll2DXQrVMp4

- cult of medics

  https://rumble.com/c/cultofthemedics

Keywords
vaccinesmaskvaccinemindcontrolfalsesocialnarrativetheexemptionmisinformationdistanceoutsidejimthinkbox19covidbreuer
