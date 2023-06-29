BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
5 Heavenly Harbingers Preceding The Great Day of the Lord! By Fr. Chris Alar!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
38 views • 06/29/2023

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


June 29, 2023


The Five Signs of the Divine Manifestation of Jesus, based on scripture.


Welcome brothers and sisters,


We would like to share a powerful teaching by Father Chris Alar. In this teaching he clarifies The 5 Signs required to take place before the Second Coming of Jesus. Father Chris explains from a Catholic perspective what scripture says about the Second Coming of Jesus or as it is known in Greek The Perusia, which means the Divine Manifestation of Jesus.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhO2vid3MEo

Keywords
jesusend timessecond comingfr chris alarmother and refuge5 signsdivine manifestation5 heavenly harbingersgreat day of the lordperusia
