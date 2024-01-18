Create New Account
And We Know 1.17.2024 Staggering Iowa stats, TDS full alert, Vivek comms, Hailey push plan unveiled, WEF demons gather, Pray!
LT of And We Know


Jan 17, 2024


It sure is nice to have a victory. It is even better watching the media freak out over it and expose their evil ways again. We will look into the enemies plans with Hailey, see some strange body language with President Trump and Vivek and discuss the WEF plans to bring us back in order and more on the J.AB and our children. Lets’ go.


Is it a WEF rule to say “New World Order” at least once at Davos every year?

https://t.me/qthestormrider777/19654


DeSantis supporters are so desperate to maintain their hatred for Trump, that they have convinced themselves he is going to pick Haley as his VP. https://t.me/qthestormrider777/19647


The WEF is panicking in Davos over Elon Musk prioritizing Free Speech on 𝕏 🤣 https://t.me/qthestormrider777/19646


Dan Scavino just dropped a 8.888Hr Gap! https://t.me/GrasshopperChannel/8729


United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby says DEI Hires are key Considerations Who is Piloting Airplains https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67919


WEF NWO Nazi Ursula von der Leyen - The Digital Services Act https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67918


Trump insinuates Vivek Ramaswamy May be joining his administration https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67915


Vivek Ramaswamy takes the Stage at New Hampshire Trump Rally 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67914


Putin says the Previous US Elections were RIGGED through Mail-Voting! https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67842


The most based woman in New Hampshire. https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67841


New Hampshire has an open Primary System, which means non-Republicans get to choose the Republican Nominee https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67836


Kamala Harris impersonation https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67835


The commissioners of corrupt Washoe County voted unanimously to allow a Satanic prayer be read before the meeting. https://t.me/RedPillDealer4833/124973


NOW - Klaus Schwab says, "We risk becoming much more ego-centered on a national and individual level" and wants to "break this cycle." https://t.me/inmagnaexcitatio/142818


This is the REAL REASON they want to get rid of the farmers...https://t.me/traceytray17/217293


Ladies of Hollywood https://t.me/traceytray17/217307


Hahaha MSNBC is desperately trying to downplay Trump’s record-breaking historic win last, as we all knew would happen. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/14000

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v47kygx-1.17.24-staggering-iowa-stats-tds-full-alert-vivek-comms-hailey-push-plan-u.html

