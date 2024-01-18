And We Know 1.17.2024 Staggering Iowa stats, TDS full alert, Vivek comms, Hailey push plan unveiled, WEF demons gather, Pray!

LT of And We Know





Jan 17, 2024





It sure is nice to have a victory. It is even better watching the media freak out over it and expose their evil ways again. We will look into the enemies plans with Hailey, see some strange body language with President Trump and Vivek and discuss the WEF plans to bring us back in order and more on the J.AB and our children. Lets’ go.





Is it a WEF rule to say “New World Order” at least once at Davos every year?

https://t.me/qthestormrider777/19654





DeSantis supporters are so desperate to maintain their hatred for Trump, that they have convinced themselves he is going to pick Haley as his VP. https://t.me/qthestormrider777/19647





The WEF is panicking in Davos over Elon Musk prioritizing Free Speech on 𝕏 🤣 https://t.me/qthestormrider777/19646





Dan Scavino just dropped a 8.888Hr Gap! https://t.me/GrasshopperChannel/8729





United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby says DEI Hires are key Considerations Who is Piloting Airplains https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67919





WEF NWO Nazi Ursula von der Leyen - The Digital Services Act https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67918





Trump insinuates Vivek Ramaswamy May be joining his administration https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67915





Vivek Ramaswamy takes the Stage at New Hampshire Trump Rally 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67914





Putin says the Previous US Elections were RIGGED through Mail-Voting! https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67842





The most based woman in New Hampshire. https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67841





New Hampshire has an open Primary System, which means non-Republicans get to choose the Republican Nominee https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67836





Kamala Harris impersonation https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67835





The commissioners of corrupt Washoe County voted unanimously to allow a Satanic prayer be read before the meeting. https://t.me/RedPillDealer4833/124973





NOW - Klaus Schwab says, "We risk becoming much more ego-centered on a national and individual level" and wants to "break this cycle." https://t.me/inmagnaexcitatio/142818





This is the REAL REASON they want to get rid of the farmers...https://t.me/traceytray17/217293





Ladies of Hollywood https://t.me/traceytray17/217307





Hahaha MSNBC is desperately trying to downplay Trump’s record-breaking historic win last, as we all knew would happen. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/14000

