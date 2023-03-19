BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The spokesperson of the CCP’s Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin, is so shameless that he claims Xi’s visit to Russia is for the sake of peace
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
0 view • 03/19/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2btar36e87

3/17/2023 The spokesperson of the CCP’s Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin, is so shameless that he claims Xi’s visit to Russia is for the sake of peace. He not only lacks the courage to deny that the CCP sent weapons to support Russia, but also criticizes certain countries for escalating the Russia-Ukraine war by providing armaments. But isn't the CCP doing the same thing? What Miles Guo exposed in early March about the CCP sending its Rocket Forces to Russia to join the war turned out to be a slap in the face to the CCP.

#CCP #Russia #XiJinping #RussiaUkrainewar #PLARocketForce


3/17/2023 中共外交部发言人汪文斌大言不惭，说习死皇访问俄罗斯是为了和平，不仅不敢否认中共输送俄罗斯军火，还指责某些国家在俄乌战争中拱火浇油，这说的不就是中共自己吗？郭先生在3月初关于中共派火箭军进入俄罗斯参战的爆料彻底打脸中共

#中共 #俄罗斯 #习近平 #俄乌战争 #火箭军


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy