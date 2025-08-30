© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Federal Court Strikes Down Trump Trade Tariffs | Legal Defeat Explained
Description
A federal appeals court has ruled that Donald Trump’s trade tariffs were illegal under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, marking a significant legal loss for the former president. The decision questions the boundaries of presidential trade powers and could reshape U.S. trade policy. Trump’s legal team plans to appeal, setting the stage for an extended legal and political conflict. Stay updated with expert analysis and breaking news.
Hashtags
