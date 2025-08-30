BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Federal Court Strikes Down Trump Trade Tariffs | Legal Defeat Explained
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
98 views • 2 weeks ago

Federal Court Strikes Down Trump Trade Tariffs | Legal Defeat Explained

https://newsplusglobe.com/

A federal appeals court has ruled that Donald Trump’s trade tariffs were illegal under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, marking a significant legal loss for the former president. The decision questions the boundaries of presidential trade powers and could reshape U.S. trade policy. Trump’s legal team plans to appeal, setting the stage for an extended legal and political conflict. Stay updated with expert analysis and breaking news.

#DonaldTrump #TradeTariffs #FederalCourt #LegalRuling #TradePolicy #PoliticalNews #CourtAppeal #USPolitics

donald trumpus tradecourt decisiontrade tariffstrade policyfederal court rulinginternational emergency economic powers actlegal appealpresidential power
