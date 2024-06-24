Four Unexpected Strategies Satan Uses to Attack Humanity and Cause Chaos - Paul Renfroe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Satan, the great deceiver, has rebelled against God, who made us to replace Satan as Earth’s dominators. Despite his distinct strategies, Satan has failed, and his doom is sure. Until then, you must know and discern his strategic efforts. When it comes to understanding the spiritual realm, the rising authority on this subject is Paul Renfroe. As an author, businessman, and minister, his calling is to unveil the Unseen Realm for your full function. Paul explains Satan’s first four strategies in Genesis 1-11 to attack mankind, with jealousy and hatred that has festered for thousands of years. We are living in the End Times, and it is critical we are vigilant so the deceiver doesn't trick us. Learn new discernment tips for these days of calamity.
TAKEAWAYS
Satan’s four strategies to attack man are to corrupt human multiplication, release sin, interbreed with humans, and claim nations
If you are born again, you are a spiritual being with a mission to reach people of every maturity level
Churches leave Christians immature in spirit, and it’s up to us to study and arm ourselves with knowledge
We must arm our children to face the kingdom of darkness and know Satan’s evil strategies, so our children can stand strong in their faith
