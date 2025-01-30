RT News - January 30 2025 6AM GMT

January 30, 2025

Breaking news. Donald Trump is demanding answers how a US military helicopter can collide with a passenger jet over the Potomac in the US capital. At least 60 are feared dead as 19 bodies have been recovered from the water so far. The President of the DRC slams UN institutions for disregarding Rwanda’s open support of the M23 militants that stormed the east of his nation and captured the city of Goma. After a Western makeover, the leader of the HTS terrorist group in Syria that took over Damascus, is now officially the nation's new transitional president. He's looking to unify the nation's militant groups under one command. As the third Israeli-Hamas hostage swap is set to take place later today, we hear from a Palestinian woman who was released from Israeli prison during the previous exchange.









