❗️By declaring Oscar Jenkins status as a Ukrainian soldier the Australian Government is effectively washing it's hands of Jenkins like Pontius Pilate.

⚡️Oscar Jenkins has been abandoned by Penny Wong and Anthony Albanese to face the gulag.

@AussieCossack via Seven News

Adding:

💥🇺🇦 Overnight, Russia Launched Eight Missiles at Ukraine — None Were Intercepted

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia launched eight missiles at targets across the country last night, with none of them being intercepted.

The strike included three Iskander missiles and two Oniks cruise missiles launched from Crimea, as well as three Kh-31P anti-radiation missiles designed to destroy air defense systems.

Regions affected by the missile and drone strikes include Odessa, Kharkov, Sumy, Donetsk, and Zaporozhye.