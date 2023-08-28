BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Was America at its Best With the “Presidential Jeffersonians?”
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
64 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 08/28/2023

Was America at its Best With the “Presidential Jeffersonians?”

Professor Kevin Gutzman

kevingutzman.com, Amazon – Search Kevin Gutzman, linkedin.com/in/kevin-r-c-gutman-4138137


FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://www.your-mp.com/subscribe-freedom-hub

Hey…Buy us a cup of Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/YourfreedomHub


Who was our best president, and when was America’s greatest period of peace and prosperity?  Over the years Freedom Hub has platformed some great discussions on this topic, probably most memorably with Ivan Eland in his book with that amazing title, “Recarving Mt. Rushmore”.  He liked John Tyler, for betraying the banksters who elected him.  Ron Paul favored Grover Cleveland, for resisting interventions abroad and at home.  Larry Reid liked James Garfield.


But what about the early “Republicans”, who stopped the nascent centralizing tendencies of Hamilton’s federalists?  Jefferson, Madison, and Monroe are called the “Jeffersonians” by historian Gutzman, and they faced grave pressure to sustain the cancer of the national bank for easy money and crony tariffs to improve the roads.  We know from Professor Sjursen’s Freedom Hub presentation that it wasn’t long after this period that our republic imploded into an empire.  Heck, Legalese Podcaster Fiedler told Freedom Hub that we lost our republic when the anti-federalists lost.


How did the “Jeffersonians” do after all the political capital gained after the 1800 Counter-revolution?  Dr. Gutzman will expose their demerits, as well as what lessons we can draw for saving our republic today.

Keywords
republicansmadisonmonroejefferson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy