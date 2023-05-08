Maria Zeee: Worldwide Lockstep to CANCEL Independent Media Permanently

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Governments worldwide are working in lockstep again, this time to cancel independent media permanently to ensure no one has access to the truth anymore. This extends to your personal social media, websites, and more. Maria Zeee takes us through the worldwide efforts before being joined by Rob Primo to discuss Bill C11 and the state of affairs in Canada.