Rabbi Jonathan Cahn and Amanda Grace: A Prophetic Connect the Dots and the Josiah Manifesto
Ark of Grace Ministries
Ark of Grace Ministries
38 views • 09/20/2023

Rabbi Jonathan Cahn joins Amanda Grace for an explosive interview covering his new book, The Josiah Manifesto and a myriad of mysteries. Rabbi Cahn and Amanda play a prophetic connect the dots with current events and Biblical history. The Josiah Manifesto opens up the stunning mysteries that lie behind the dramatic events of recent times that have changed our world – and the message hidden within them with regard to what lies ahead. Get your Copy Now! https://buff.ly/3r7ALCF
Tune in Monday Sept.18, 2023 at 6 pm EDT

Website: https://arkofgrace.org
Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests
Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate
Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners

propheticamanda graceark of grace ministriesrabbi jonathan cahn
