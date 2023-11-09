BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Virtual Risks Mitigation: Data Backup and Recovery for VMware on Mac
Kai Jones
Kai Jones
8 views • 11/09/2023

By allowing you to run two or more operating systems with parallel desktops on a single physical machine, virtualization can aid in resource optimization.


This enables the use of multiple applications and their management within the same hardware without the need for separate workstations.


In this post, we go over the benefits of virtualization in detail, as well as the risks and methods for recovering data when using VMware on a Mac.

Keywords
macvmwarevirtualizationrecovering data
