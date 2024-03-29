Roger Stone breaks huge news on Trump, Democrats' election meddling, Israel's 'mistake' and much more with Mike Adams

To learn more, visit: https://stonezone.com/





- Trump's poll numbers and political standing with Roger Stone. (0:00)

- Trump's luck and Kennedy's running mate pick. (1:19)

- Robert Kennedy Jr.'s VP pick and its implications for his campaign and Trump's base. (4:27)

- Israel-Palestine conflict and its impact on US politics. (8:08)

- Potential replacement of Joe Biden as President. (16:20)

- Biden's presidency, Ukraine conflict, and political views. (21:39)

- Potential VP picks for Trump's 2024 campaign. (27:44)

- Election interference and potential resignations in Congress. (32:46)

- Potential election interference and fallback plans. (39:16)

- Political tactics and potential violence. (43:36)

- US politics and election integrity. (47:21)

- Gold backs as off-grid money. (51:41)





