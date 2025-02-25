Privilege no more: AP is denied request to restore access to White House press pool

The news outlet’s access to the Oval Office, Air Force One and events held at the White House was canceled after it had referenced the Gulf of Mexico in its coverage despite President Trump ordering to rename it the “Gulf of America.”

“Today, a federal judge right here in Washington D.C. denied the Associated Press's emergency request for a temporary restraining order to restore their privilege of returning to the White House press pool,” White House Press Secretary Karolina Leavitt said.