Culture War | Guest: Dr. Peter McCullough | Autism Victims of Transgenderism | Transgender Indoctrination | Do No Harm | The Courage to Face Covid 19

Dr. Peter McCullough joins Moms on a Mission to expose the ever increasing connection between autism and transgenderism. He shares statistics of the dramatically heightened rate of autism in America and the growing percentage of transgender Gen Z among this population. Dr. McCullough explains that this disregard for science which proves actual injury is not new and occurred with the barbaric frontal lobotomy surgery for severe mental illness which was outlawed in the 60’s. It was outlawed because physicians and people stood up. He encourages us to get educated by reading, “Lost in Trans Nation” by Miriam Grossman and also to follow Dr. Goldfarb with DoNoHarm.org. Let’s stand up together!





Links:

www.petermcculloughmd.com





https://www.facebook.com/Dr.Peter.McCulloughMD?mibextid=LQQJ4d





The Courage to Face COVID-19: Preventing Hospitalization and Death While Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex by John Leake, Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH, Hardcover | Barnes & Noble® (barnesandnoble.com)

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/







https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-mccullough-report/id1562849542







https://www.amazon.com/Lost-Trans-Nation-Psychiatrists-Madness/dp/1510777741







www.donoharm.org









