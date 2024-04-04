© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here’s Why Nebraska Could Cost Biden The Election, As Trump Pushes For An Electoral College Change. Former President Donald Trump and his allies are urging the Nebraska state legislature to make a change to its electoral college voting laws that could block one of President Joe Biden’s clearest paths to re-election.
