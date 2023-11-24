BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Are They Going To Take The Internet Down And Blame A Solar Storm Just To Quash The Truth?
glock 1911
glock 1911
328 followers
1
164 views • 11/24/2023

Black and Hispanic voters are turning away from Obiden and the leftists in RECORD numbers.  The Thing in E. Cali is calling for K12 "education" to propagandize children against the "harms" (benefits actually) of MAGA/Christian/conservative thought, and there are other examples of the leftists' consuming fear of The Truth being told openly.  Now, even the Houston Chronicle-as well as other outlets-is predicting a massive solar storm that will "take down the internet". Should things move to a critical mass, it is my belief that the globalists will cataclysmically crash systems to retain their control on society and its levers.  Will they take down the internet to quash truth and curb dissent and free speech?  TunnelRabbit2 Sends-useful radio info:   https://westernrifleshooters.us/2023/11/24/tunnelrabbit2-sends-essential-radio-information-part-1-the-hour-is-late/  

Keywords
weaponspreppingself defensesalvationhomesteadingsurvivalend timesfitness
