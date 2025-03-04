Ukrainian forces are now facing unprecedented hardships, with large amounts of their equipment being burned on the highway to Sudzha. Russian forces have taken control of all supply routes in Kursk Region, capturing Sudzha-Sverdlikovo highway with fire, leaving the only route for Ukrainian troops to return to Sumy before the Sudzha cauldron closes, with up to 4,000 Ukrainian troops likely to be surrounded! This action highlights the increasingly intense border clashes, destroying Ukrainian military equipment as enemy troops try to probe Russian defenses as shown in footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry on March 3, 2025. The Tula Paratroopers are the main rapid response force, engaging in combat, countering this threat with precision strikes and ambush tactics. As a result, two Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicles and one D-20 152mm howitzer engaged near Sudzha, demonstrating Ukrainian increasing reliance on armor and artillery, were destroyed by drone strikes!

Sudzha is one of the last places Kiev’s forces have taken advantage of for a while. Recently they tried to escape there after Russian troops continued to gradually liberate several settlements, including Novaya Sorochina which was liberated on March 3. However, they were not allowed to leave their defeated areas to reach Sudzha, the road was heavily attacked by FPV drones of the 40th Marines working, as in the footage released by Supladatov Official on Telegram Channel on March 1. Drones were launched by operators, hitting several vehicles even as Ukrainian troops evacuated their wounded comrades who were inside the vehicles.

This battle confirms that Russian positions along the Sudzha route remain strong. Ukrainian forces continue to face difficulties in maintaining their offensive actions, they say Ukraine is “winning”, and are now in a semi-encirclement in Sudzha, which cannot be won. The latest wave shows Colombian mercenaries among the Ukrainian invading troops captured by Russian troops in Sudzha, while Ukrainian personnel losses in Kursk continue to skyrocket every day, reaching more than 64,845 soldiers, as reported by the Russian Defense Ministry on March 4.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





