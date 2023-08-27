Stages of Spiritual Development

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Penny is back to discuss the anatomy of consciousness and the traps that keep us from achieving our potential. Penny discusses the stages of development for human beings and what happens when we are prevented from evolving naturally. She also shares how food and water have consciousness and how our interaction with nature can help us grow. Max and Penny open up new ideas for how to rise past our traumas and co-create a wonderful new paradigm for our earth and ourselves.