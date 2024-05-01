Video of a Very Strong Fire in Odessa after Russian Arrival Tonight

Video of a very strong fire in Odessa after arrival. Below confirmed, Russian Strikes Destroyed Headquarters Of Ukrainian Southern Operation Command In Odesa

Supposed to be a warehouse.

More Russian strikes were reported in the area of the local railway station, where a military echelon with ammunition and equipment or military warehouse was destroyed.

There were 3 strikes mentioned.

UPDATED at SouthFront:

CONFIRMED: Russian Strikes Destroyed Headquarters Of Ukrainian Southern Operation Command In Odesa

According to the Ukrainian military, the city was struck by three Russian Iskander-M missiles. At least three large explosions were confirmed in the city.

At least one of precision strikes hit the area of Kulikovo Field Square in the city center. The headquarters of the Southern Operation Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is located there. The square is immediately cordoned off by the Ukrainian military and the Secutiry Service of Ukraine (SBU) officers. According to eyewitnesses, many ambulances drove in this direction. These reports may confirm the rumors that the attack took place during the meeting of the Ukrainian military commanders and probably NATO ‘military instructors’ held in the basement of the building. More in article here:

https://southfront.press/russian-strikes-reportedly-destroyed-headquarters-of-ukrainian-southern-operation-command-in-odesa/







