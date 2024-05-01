BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Video of a Very Strong Fire in Odessa after Russian Arrival Tonight
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
112 views • 12 months ago

 Video of a very strong fire in Odessa after arrival. Below confirmed, Russian Strikes Destroyed Headquarters Of Ukrainian Southern Operation Command In Odesa

Supposed to be a warehouse. 

More Russian strikes were reported in the area of the local railway station, where a military echelon with ammunition and equipment or military warehouse was destroyed.

There were 3 strikes mentioned.

UPDATED at SouthFront:

CONFIRMED: Russian Strikes Destroyed Headquarters Of Ukrainian Southern Operation Command In Odesa

According to the Ukrainian military, the city was struck by three Russian Iskander-M missiles. At least three large explosions were confirmed in the city.

At least one of precision strikes hit the area of Kulikovo Field Square in the city center. The headquarters of the Southern Operation Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is located there. The square is immediately cordoned off by the Ukrainian military and the Secutiry Service of Ukraine (SBU) officers. According to eyewitnesses, many ambulances drove in this direction. These reports may confirm the rumors that the attack took place during the meeting of the Ukrainian military commanders and probably NATO ‘military instructors’ held in the basement of the building.  More in article here:

https://southfront.press/russian-strikes-reportedly-destroyed-headquarters-of-ukrainian-southern-operation-command-in-odesa/



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy