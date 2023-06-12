Sig Sauer P322 ROMEOZero Elite Package

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sig Sauer P322 ROMEOZero Elite:Ambi safety and slide stop/release
Reversible mag release
RomeoZero red dot..."Gain of Function Collusion" optic?
Optics package or Buy base P322 and your own optic?
Grip Ratio not optimal for point shooting
Malfunctions and Most Reliable ammo
vs KelTec P17
Pistol Rounds per Size and Weight Spreadsheet
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/pistol-size-weight
9mm vs 22LR for Self Defense
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/9mmvs22lr
MantisX
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/mantisx10-elite
Gain of Function Colusion
https://www.ambgun.com/verboten/gain-of-function
AmbGun's Sig Sauer Pistol page
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/sig
Chapters
0:00 P322 Features
0:18 ROMEOZero Dot
0:39 Role
0:54 Weight
1:13 Construction
1:30 Filler Plate
1:52 Which P322
2:10 Accessory Rail
2:24 Grippy
3:05 Reliability
4:06 Mag Release
4:35 EDC Preference
5:10 Loading Mags
5:46 Conclusion