Rick's Prayer of Preparedness Amid World War 3 #TruNews #RickWiles #ICC #arrest_warrants #Netanyahu #Gallant #Gaza #war_crimes #conflict #justice #controversy Watch the Full Show Here - Begging for a Nuke! Ukraine hit Russia Again with U.S. ATACMS

Foreign Intel: NATO To Deploy 100,000 "Peacekeeper" Troops into Ukraine??

Foreign Intelligence: in the absence of prospects for inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield , NATO is increasingly leaning towards the need to freeze the Ukrainian conflict in order to restore the combat capability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for an attempt at revenge.

NATO is already setting up training centers in Ukraine, where it is expected to train at least a million mobilized Ukrainians , and is also actively working with Western military-industrial companies, demanding investment and sending specialists and equipment to Ukraine.



The West will solve these problems under the guise of deploying a "peacekeeping contingent" in the country. In essence, Ukraine will be occupied: its northern regions, including the capital region, will become the UK zone, the center and east of the country - Germany, the western regions - Poland, the Black Sea coast - Romania. In total, it is planned to introduce 100 thousand "peacekeepers" to Ukraine.



Does Russia need such a "peaceful" settlement option? The answer is obvious.

This would do exactly, precisely, what Russia went to war to stop: It would put NATO troops into Ukraine territory.

It seems, on its face, Russia simply cannot allow this.

It appears to many people that if NATO attempts this, direct conflict between NATO and Russia will immediately ensue, with all the horrifying consequences such a move brings.

It seems quite clear to most educated observers that NATO wants Ukraine and it isn't going to stop until it gets it. Nuclear war be damned.

The spoiled brat children of NATO want what they want.