Several videos captured the fall of a one-meter-long asteroid over Yakutia, Russia.

Scientists had predicted that the asteroid would enter Earth's atmosphere on Tuesday around 7:00 p.m. Moscow time, producing a bright flash visible up to 700 km away.

This morning (05:55 UTC on December 3, 2024) astronomers discovered a small asteroid, somewhere in size between 0.5 to 1.2 meters (1.6 to 4 feet) … and it’s already struck Earth. The asteroid, first named C0WEPC5 and now officially designated 2024 XA1, harmlessly entered Earth’s atmosphere around 16:14 UTC (10:14 a.m. CST December 3 or 1:14 a.m. local time on December 4) over Eastern Siberia. This tiny asteroid created a nice fireball in dark skies. It’s possible small fragments reached the ground.





Adding:

Erdogan discussed the situation in Syria with Putin over the phone, the Turkish president's office reported.

Putin and Erdogan had a detailed phone discussion about the sharply escalating situation in Syria, the Kremlin reported.

They emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation both bilaterally and within the Astana process. Putin highlighted the necessity of halting aggression against the Syrian state by radical groups.

The leaders also underlined the critical importance of close coordination between Russia, Turkey, and Iran in stabilizing the situation in Syria.

Additionally, they discussed the development of cooperation, focusing on trade, economic, and energy sectors.