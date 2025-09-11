BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Breaking: President Trump Orders Flags at Half-Staff for Charlie Kirk
In breaking news from 107, President Donald J. Trump has issued an official presidential proclamation ordering that the flag of the United States be flown at half-staff at the White House, all public buildings, military posts, naval stations, and U.S. facilities worldwide until sunset on September 14th, 2025.


This solemn directive is issued as a mark of respect for the memory of Charlie Kirk. The proclamation, dated September 10th, 2025, the 250th year of American independence, concludes with the words, "God be with Charlie Kirk and his family. Rest in peace."


This announcement underscores the significant impact of Kirk's life and work, meriting the highest national honor.


We join in honoring his memory and extending deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this time.


Keywords
white housedonald trumpbreaking newscharlie kirkpresidential proclamationmemorylegacyhonormilitary tributenational mourningnational impactcondolencesseptember 2025half-staff flagamerican independencepublic remembrance
