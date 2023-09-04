"They're Blocking You From Seeing The Truth In Maui - More Than 2,000 Children Missing!”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from Redacted
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jeB1aoegFL4&ab_channel=Redacted
Aug 31, 2023
It’s been 22 days since a massive fire destroyed the town of Lahaina on Maui… 2,000 homes incinerated, hundreds of people killed and all in an area largely owned and lived in by long time native islanders. What is really going on here? Why are drones being blocked, residents arrested when they try to return home? Why are 2,000 kids missing? If you want to donate to help the people of Maui you can do so by texting the word "mahalo" to 53-555 and 100% of the money will go to help the victims.