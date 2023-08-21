The Borax Conspiracy - Research the Amazing Health Benefits of Borax (Boron)

Boron can cure arthritis, joint pain, candida,



Morgellons (nano-poisoning) and much more...

And it's a NATURAL mineral, a SALT.

And it has been BANNED in Australia, and they are working on banning it in the UK because it threatens big pharma's profit margin and control over you. They WANT you sick, and are against anything that actually heals you!

Research Borax for yourself!

You can buy Boron supplements but I'm certain they are more expensive than using 20 Mule Team Borax! However, some people do not tolerate Borax very well, and if you are one of those people Boron Supplements may be the way to go!

I've just started the Borax regimen myself.

One thing to note is that it's a good idea to take a magnesium supplement while taking the Borax. From what I have read, the use of Borax lowers the body's levels of Magnesium

The best information that I've found on the subject came from "Earth Clinic"

Check out

"How Borax Can Help Alleviate Arthritis Symptoms Naturally"

https://www.earthclinic.com/borax-remedy-for-arthritis.html

The Surprising Health Benefits and Uses of Borax - Earth Clinic

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXqlBVXUI98

Preventing Arthritis Pain with Boron

https://assureasmile.com/nutrition-2/preventing-arthritis-pain-with-boron/

BORAX, chemical farming, arthritis, & lunar eclipse

https://youtu.be/bVVXh_LMWQg

Earth Clinic has several videos and lots of information available on Borax!

Borax: Unlocking the Health Benefits of a Natural Compound

https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Good Health to you and yours!

SHARE this information with someone you love!