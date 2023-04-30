BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
15-Minute Cities: They're For A Global Control Grid
34 views • 04/30/2023

MIRRORED from WTF is Going On

  Apr 17, 2023 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=leBQIb_qaV0

Dr Niall McCrae explains how 15-Minute Cities are being imposed for the globalists' Absolute Zero strategy. You won't own a car and airports will close for all but the elite. A technocracy is emerging, leading to total control of population and resources. Unless we fight back now!

