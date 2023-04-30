15-Minute Cities: They're For A Global Control Grid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from WTF is Going On
Apr 17, 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=leBQIb_qaV0
Dr Niall McCrae explains how 15-Minute Cities are being imposed for the globalists' Absolute Zero strategy. You won't own a car and airports will close for all but the elite. A technocracy is emerging, leading to total control of population and resources. Unless we fight back now!