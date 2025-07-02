18+ Russian African Corps & Malian Army Repel Jihadist Attack - part 1, results

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian African Corps and Malian Army Repel Jihadist Attack
Militants from JNIM, a local Al-Qaeda branch, attacked a Malian Army base today.
Russian forces from the African Corps arrived quickly. Out of 100 attackers, 80 were killed; the rest fled.
Terrorists lost two technicals with heavy machine guns, several motorcycles, and a stockpile of weapons.
Video 2, upcoming: Footage shows Russian troops returning from the operation in a BMP-3.