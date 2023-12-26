The Conservative Continuum, Ep. 164: "Let's Investigate" with Nate Cain

Nate Cain discusses a royalty plunge (unexplained royalty calculation practices spark demand for urgent investigation) and much more. Visit natecain4wv.com for more information.





Please consider taking a moment to visit our affiliates:

griddownchowdown.com (discount code "mic") for delicious beef products.

drstellamd.com (discount code "mic") to keep your medicine cabinet stocked.

sherwood.tv.com (discount code "mic") for all of your holistic care needs.

lifewave.com/micmeow to rejuvenate you and revitalize your skin.