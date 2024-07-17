IRAN FRAMED FOR TRUMP SHOOTING! - Latest False Flag To Bring World Into WW3! - Second Shooter?

GET FREEZE DRIED BEEF HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of Iran being blamed for the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump despite there being absolutely no connection between weird Manchurian Candidate Thomas Matthew Crooks and the country of Iran.

Multiple mainstream media sources are reporting that the Secret Service knew of an attempt by Iran to assassinate Trump at an outdoor rally weeks before the shooting that left one dead and multiple others injured including Trump.

This news comes a day after Israel loving JD Vance was announced as the Vice Presidential pick for Trump. A man who has said he wishes to "obliterate" Iran.

This is simply more rhetoric to perpetuate a new narrative that can end in World War 3. It's clearly absurd.

As for the shooter, we also look at evidence that there was a second shooter as countless people have claimed.

This was clearly an attack by the CIA and insiders within the US government. They are now trying to cover it up and redirect the narrative to Iran.

This doesn't mean that the deep-state wants to get rid of Trump for "what he says" but rather that it's beneficial to kill Trump or make him a hero as a survivor as both help prop up new chaotic narratives.

If Trump died, there would be civil war. All by design.

If Trump lived, he's be crowned a hero and they could use him for even more normalization of chaos to bring in order leading to the Great Reset they so desire.

Again, this doesn't make Trump a "rebel" against the establishment. He fills his cabinets with establishment shills. The fact is, he's a bombastic voice and killing him would lead to an uprising. The establishment knows this. By some shocking fate, he survived and now they're going by Plan B.





Be aware of the narratives being changed around us. They're normalizing us to all of this. They want us believing one side or the other. We should instead seek the truth and acknowledge that it doesn't benefit either "side" of the establishment, it simply indicts the establishment itself.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2024