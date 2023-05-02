BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Army General Cavoli: 'Ukraine is not Winning this War, and the Russian Army is Getting Stronger'
402 views • 05/02/2023

The commander of the United States European Command, US Army General Christopher Cavoli, was again summoned to Congress to share his assessment of the conflict in Ukraine. And General Cavoli's statement was discouraging for many members of the House of Representatives. In particular, Christopher Cavoli stated that "the assessment of the state of the Russian troops taking part in the armed conflict in Ukraine has been seriously distorted by individual media." General Cavoli made it clear that American citizens and some US politicians are judging the war in Ukraine solely by reference to media publications.

Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN

