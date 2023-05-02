US Army General Cavoli: 'Ukraine is not Winning this War, and the Russian Army is Getting Stronger'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The commander of the United States European Command, US Army General Christopher Cavoli, was again summoned to Congress to share his assessment of the conflict in Ukraine. And General Cavoli's statement was discouraging for many members of the House of Representatives. In particular, Christopher Cavoli stated that "the assessment of the state of the Russian troops taking part in the armed conflict in Ukraine has been seriously distorted by individual media." General Cavoli made it clear that American citizens and some US politicians are judging the war in Ukraine solely by reference to media publications.
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN