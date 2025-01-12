Jason Whitlock REVEALS Why He Kept His Distance From Joy Taylor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
The numerous sex scandals among Fox Sports hosts are escalating, and Joy Taylor is at the center of it all. Jason Whitlock has finally opened up about his experiences in the wild culture of Fox Studios in Los Angeles. He also explains why Joy Taylor was never given the opportunity to appear on his show during his time at Fox.