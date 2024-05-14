© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
European Central Bank head, Christine Lagarde: "Climate change" requires us to redesign the entire economy and financial system, in line with the "green" Net Zero transition—including the need to "reduce our carbon footprint in everything we do, from banknotes to how we supervise banks."
