Bill Gates Stealthily Promotes WHO Pandemic Treaty by Talking to Us Like 1st Graders

There are two things to know about Bill Gates. His skill is not in technology. It's definitely not in healthcare. His only true skill is as a salesman and he's proven to be exceptional at it. The second thing to know about Bill Gates is that he believes we're all extremely stupid. That's why it's no surprise that his article in the NY Times stealthily promoting the World Health Organization's Pandemic Treaty is written for a 1st grade level of understanding.

He even has a firefighters' helmets with syringes on them as the article's illustration.