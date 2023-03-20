BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bill Gates Stealthily Promotes WHO Pandemic Treaty by Talking to Us Like 1st Graders
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
770 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
398 views • 03/20/2023

There are two things to know about Bill Gates. His skill is not in technology. It's definitely not in healthcare. His only true skill is as a salesman and he's proven to be exceptional at it. The second thing to know about Bill Gates is that he believes we're all extremely stupid. That's why it's no surprise that his article in the NY Times stealthily promoting the World Health Organization's Pandemic Treaty is written for a 1st grade level of understanding.

He even has a firefighters' helmets with syringes on them as the article's illustration.

Keywords
whopandemicbill gatesworld health organizationstickytop storythe jd rucker showledepandemic treatyglobal health emergency corps
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy