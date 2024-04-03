Ep. 88: MTG

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Speaker of the House Mike Johnson being blackmailed to do the bidding of the left?
It certainly seems that way.
His colleague, Marjorie Taylor Greene, explains.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 3 April 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-marjorie-greene/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1775621292479463900