TREVOR GERSZT THINKS THE TREES ARE OUT TO KILL HIM ₪ FOR HIS TRUST FUND GRIFT

The original title was, "Studio City Homeowner Rattled As Large Down Tree Nearly Takes Out His House", but that misses the real story





Studio City resident Trevor Gerszt is grateful that no one was seriously hurt. Peter Daut reports.





That flame used in the GOLDCO logo is the same one you'll find being used by the Christian Broadcasting Network (700 Club) and other judeo subversive operations. Always beware of that flame.





Introduction

Are you interested in helping people protect their retirement accounts from things like stock market crashes & dollar devaluation?

Are you an expert marketer with experience driving traffic & generating qualified sales leads?

Do you want to join the most exciting and profitable affiliate program in the financial services industry?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, the Goldco Affiliate program is for you!

Goldco pays out millions EVERY MONTH through it’s affiliate programs, and we’re ready to double or even triple that number! Are you the right affiliate marketer for the job?





Click the link below to apply now!





https://goldco.com/goldco-affiliate-program/





FEAR-MONGERING ON A COLOSSAL SCALE





Source: https://youtu.be/20zLSlLaeRY