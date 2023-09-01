BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Our Criminal Government just took all the food - livestock, meat, chickens, goats, cheese, and milk from an Amish 100 acre family farm that fed many local people. Bastards ! Stop them Now !
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
205 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
280 views • 09/01/2023

This is not right. Stand up and put a stop to this.  Michael is one bad ass Dude.  I love this guy. What balls . Sorry ladies that means he is willing to fight, not like all  those Panzy men out there running around with their Man Buns and I Phones.  You know the ones I am talking about. They all took the death shots. Dumb Fucks.

By the way,  I am selling my 5 Bedroom Estate Home in Medellin Colombia.  If you would like the info I can send you my marketing package.  My email is: [email protected] 

Keywords
farmtyrannyamish
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy