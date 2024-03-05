Ariz Sen Kyrsten Sinema Congratulates Herself, Announces she is Stepping Down.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema Announces Her Decision to leave the senate at the end of 2024.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) released a video on social media Tuesday where she announced she would not seek reelection in the fall. She proudly congratulated herself on all her successes.
Should be a boost for Kari Lake's senate run now that she is eliminated, altho bets are on that Kari Lake would have easily won.