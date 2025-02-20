Living Next to a Military Barrack in Jenin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The family of Dr. Raafat Abd Al-Hadi is enduring severe hardships, trapped in their home within a residential building that surrounds the Jenin camp. They are unable to leave due to the occupation's conversion of the nearby Al-Rabi’ residential building into a military barrack, where soldiers are stationed and sleep, turning their daily life into a constant struggle under occupation.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 16/02/2025
