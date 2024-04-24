BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Maria Zeee | Bombshell Report: Pfizer’s Secret Vaccine Nanobots to Upload Humans to the Internet | Zeee Media
Moms On A Mission
Moms On A Mission
31 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
570 views • 12 months ago

Maria Zeee from Zeee Media joins us to share her explosive investigation that exposes a secret deal Pfizer made with a University in Israel back in 2015 that had developed programmable nanotechnology and nanorobots which could be injected into people, issue them with an ip address, connect them to the internet, and enable them to be controlled remotely. Find Maria and her content at: https://zeeemedia.com/ and follow her on all of her social media platforms. Please support the Moms on a Mission Podcast through the affiliates below or donating on our website! We are so very grateful! Watch Maria’s in depth report on this at: https://rumble.com/v4ozskx-breaking-pfizers-secret-vaccine-nanobots-to-upload-humans-to-the-internet.html.



vaccinepfizercovidmaria zeemoms on a mission
