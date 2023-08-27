Understanding the Difference between 3D, 4D and 5D

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Max interviews Penny Kelly in an enlightening discussion about the different dimensions and what reality looks like from each one. Max and Penny begin by discussing personal responsibility and how we all create our own reality. Our frequency and communication can create a negative or loving response in others, and our consciousness level transforms everyone around us. Penny explains the differences between the third, fourth and fifth dimensions in detail and the duo discuss the importance and opportunity we have as a collective in determining our future reality
