Understanding the Difference between 3D, 4D and 5D
unbroken.global
unbroken.global
Max interviews Penny Kelly in an enlightening discussion about the different dimensions and what reality looks like from each one. Max and Penny begin by discussing personal responsibility and how we all create our own reality. Our frequency and communication can create a negative or loving response in others, and our consciousness level transforms everyone around us. Penny explains the differences between the third, fourth and fifth dimensions in detail and the duo discuss the importance and opportunity we have as a collective in determining our future reality

For more information on Penny Kelly:

YouTube:  @pennykelly 

Website: https://pennykelly.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pennykellyauthor

dimensions, personal responsibility, penny kelly
