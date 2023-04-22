© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
George Higginbotham was employed by a global financial company doing active business in communist China, and Stephen Wynn and Elliot Broidy they're off the hook. None of them spent a single day behind the bar.
George Higginbotham受雇于一家全球金融公司，在中国积极开展业务。而Stephen Wynn/Elliott Broidy都金蚕脱壳。他们中没有一个人在监狱呆过一天。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #13579plan #warroom #Bannon #PeterNavarro #JayneZirkle #takedowntheccp